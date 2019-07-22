KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's been more than a week since someone spray painted over the mural of Cesar Chavez and Our Lady of Guadalupe. That art has been in the Westside neighborhood since the 90s. But as KCTV5 News found out, those marks won't last.
Andrew Dominguez walks through Gage Park and the mural nearly every day.
“It made me mad that this happened because it's such a beautiful mural too,” Dominguez said.
He knows what Cesar Chavez and Guadalupe represent to his Westside neighborhood. He wears the saint around his neck.
“This is a big part of our culture and our neighborhood,” Dominguez said.
Now, community groups want it fixed.
“People have moved really quickly on this issue,” Michael Carmona said.
Carmona works with the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation, which is working with other neighborhood groups and the parks department, to scrub off the black paint this week.
They have also commissioned the artist who painted the mural more than 20 years ago to create a new one over the winter.
“The fact that the paint is still up hurts the pride of the community, so that's the main thing, getting rid of that,” Carmona said.
After the mural, people in the neighborhood want to redo the steps that go into Gage Park and add other improvements like lighting.
“We've talked about redoing the park itself, adding some more amenities,” Carmona said.
It's a landmark Westside doesn't want forgotten.
“It's a story of pride in our community,” Carmona said.
“We're all one. We all feel the same way about our community,” Dominguez said.
People in the neighborhood hope an ugly act of vandalism can lead to something beautiful.
“Something bad happens and you get the good
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.