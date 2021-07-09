A shooting at a Westport grocery stories critically injured 1 person. Police are searching for multiple suspects.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An early morning shooting in the parking lot of a closed Westport store left one person hospitalized and multiple suspects on the loose.

Kansas City police responded at 2:16 a.m. to the World Market at Westport Road and Bridger Road after a shooting call. When they arrived, they found and helped a shooting victim, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they are looking for multiple suspects, and no one is in custody. Officers used K-9 units for the search, and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

Police believe the incident started as a fight in the World Market's parking lot. Some nearby vehicles sustained bullet damage. No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

