KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
The KCPD says officers were called to the area of Westport Road and Southwest Trafficway around 12:30 p.m. "The scene is a large parking lot that services a strip mall," police said.
When officers arrived, they were flagged down and told where the victim was.
Officers found the man who had been shot. He was suffering from critical injuries, so first aid was performed at the scene. Soon after the victim arrived at the hospital, first responders were able to regain a slight pulse. However, police say the man is in "very critical condition."
Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses and crime scene technicians are processing the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
