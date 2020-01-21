Andy Reid Cheeseburger

Andy Reid celebrated the Chiefs AFC Championship Sunday night with a cheeseburger and then went to bed.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Andy Reid celebrated the Chiefs AFC Championship Sunday night with a cheeseburger and then went to bed.

Now, the entire Chiefs Kingdom can also celebrate with a burger.

The Westport Flea Market Bar & Grill is offering $1.69 5-1/2 oz. burgers until the Super Bowl to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs win in 1969.

The flea is located at 817 Westport Rd.

