Westport Ale House reopens

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City bar closed over COVID-19 concerns says it has been given permission to reopen.
We told you earlier this month that the city health department had ordered the Westport Ale House to close.
The owners maintained they had complied with the health department's orders and blamed the problem on miscommunication.
They say that's been cleared up and the Westport Ale House reopened today.
