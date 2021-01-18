PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Weston man has been charged with arson and murder.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd says Anthony Fleming, 24, allegedly set the fire on Sunday at a home on Prospect Street in Weston that resulted in the death of Timothy Darby, 60, of Weston.

Zahnd said the charges were filed early Monday following an investigation led by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Fleming allegedly intentionally set a fire in the residence sometime between 1-2 a.m. He then allegedly fled from the residence on foot before authorities arrived. He was found about one mile from the home in a wooded area, wearing only socks.

Platte County officials investigate 'suspicious' fatal house fire Authorities are investigating after a 60-year-old man died in a suspicious fire overnight Sunday.

Firefighters found Darby dead in the kitchen of the house.

“Our detectives, deputies, the Weston Police Department, and prosecutors did an outstanding job working together, which resulted in the quick apprehension of this defendant. Their tireless work is the reason prosecutors will be able to seek justice for the victim and his family. I especially want to thank the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and all of the fire and ambulance personnel who responded to the fire for their assistance at the fire scene and the Weston Police Department for their assistance in apprehending the subject and assisting with the investigation," Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said.

If convicted, Fleming faces up to life in prison on each charge. He is currently being held without bond in the Platte County Detention Facility.