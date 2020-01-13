On Tuesday, the city of Weston adopted a zoning ordinance Monday that will prohibit medical marijuana businesses from opening in it’s historic downtown.
WESTON, MO (KCTV) -- The state of Missouri is moving forward with it's plan for medical marijuana. It will soon hand out licenses to businesses that have applied to sell pot. But some cities are wrestling with where those businesses should be allowed to open.
Weston, Missouri is known for its quaint, historic downtown full of locally owned craft and clothing stores, restaurants and bars and the Board of Aldermen doesn’t want that to change, now that Missouri is moving forward with medical marijuana sales.
“It wouldn’t bother me if it was there. And if they’re not going to put it in Weston, it’ll go somewhere else. So why not bring the revenue to Weston?” resident Tisha Salyer questioned. “I think they should bring it in. It brings money to the community. It helps people.”
Shop owners have mixed feelings on the issue. They all want to keep the area a tourist destination.
The proposed ordinance would allow for dispensaries along the commercial district near Highway 54 where the new deal tobacco warehouse is located.
“If we’re going to have one, it really won’t make any difference where it is,” store owner Louis Smither said. “It’s coming to Missouri. It’s going to be in all kinds of places you can imagine. If it’s downtown or on the outskirts, it makes very little difference."
The city doesn’t have any applications for dispensaries to open in its city limit. They want to have zoning ordinances in place by the time they get their first.
The state plans to approve 192 licenses for dispensaries across the state. They’re expected to announce who gets those licenses later this month.
