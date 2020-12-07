KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the region's biggest agricultural attractions won't be coming to the American Royal Complex in February, as the 2021 Western Farm Show has been canceled, organizers announced Monday morning.
The farm show had been scheduled to take place Feb. 19-21. In a typical year, the show features 400,000 square feet of exhibit space filled with new farm equipment and agricultural products.
2021 would've been the event's 60th anniversary.
"Given the long history of this event as one of the Midwest's premier farm shows, this is a very disappointing step to take," said the show's manager Ken Dean. "But it is the responsible decision for the protection of everyone involved during the current pandemic."
