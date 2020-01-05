PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- A small Missouri fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a West Peculiar firefighter died battling a house fire.
According to authorities, the fire happened in the 22300 block of Deer Run Road about 11 a.m. Sunday.
Some grandparents were at home with their four grandchildren when they noticed flames in the laundry room on the main floor and called 911.
According to Grandview Fire Department Chief Ron Graham, the firefighter fell through the floor of the home when they went inside through the front door to put the fire out. He ended up in the basement of the home and died before paramedics could get him to the hospital.
Later, he was identified to the public as 30-year-old Chuck McCormick.
Neighbors were able to hear the firefighters desperately calling to their fallen brother.
"They were yelling, 'Officer 5! Officer 5! Where are you?' and he wasn’t responding," recalled Alyssa Cleveland. "Next thing I know, we walked down the road a little bit, and when we got back his equipment was out here laying in the yard and it was just charred. His oxygen tank charred. Everything. And, the fire marshal is taking pictures of it all."
McCormick leaves behind a wife and three sons.
He was originally from Georgia and started with the South Metro Fire Protection District locally four years ago. He had only been hired by the West Peculiar Fire Protection District three weeks ago.
The family he was working to save is safe. Their home has been destroyed, so some neighbors are collecting clothes and other items for them.
No other firefighters were injured.
Graham said his department and others will be taking over shifts for the West Peculiar crews as needed. Counselors will be on hand for them as well.
The Kansas City Fire Department went to assist after receiving a mayday call. Grandview, Belton and Raymore firefighters were also helping.
