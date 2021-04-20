Wendy's in Liberty catches fire on Tuesday night

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Liberty, Missouri firefighters are working to extinguish a Wendy's restaurant that caught fire on Tuesday evening.
According to the police department, the restaurant is located at W. Kansas St./152 Highway and Victory Lane.
No roads have been closed, but the department is asking everyone to avoid the area.
No further information is available at this time.
