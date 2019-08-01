KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Wendy's employee in Midtown shot and killed a man after getting into an argument with him inside the restaurant Wednesday evening.
Officers responded at 6:48 p.m. to the Wendy's at 31st and Main streets in response to a shooting. Medical crews found the shooting victim collapsed in the parking lot and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died. The victim was a 23-year-old man.
Police said the victim got into an argument inside the fast food restaurant with an employee. He walked behind the counter to confront the employee. They both pulled out guns and shot at each other.
The employee was not hit by gunfire, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
After the exchange of gunfire, the victim ran out of the back of the restaurant and collapsed in the parking lot, where he was later found by first responders.
At last check, police said they were still looking for the Wendy's employee involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
