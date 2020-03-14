WELLSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- A Wellsville police officer died on Saturday morning in a car crash.
According to the police department, Officer Bryon Virtue died in a traffic accident that happened in Douglas County.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Services for Officer Virtue are still being planned.
"Please keep his family in your prayers," said Wellsville Police Chief John Blair.
