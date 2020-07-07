KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - There’s no doubt about it, the coronavirus is playing hardball. The number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, not just in the metro area, but nationwide.
Despite the rising number, most area businesses are reopening with cautious optimism. That’s true of professional sports teams as well.
Because of timing, the NFL is probably the sport least affected by the virus — so far. But it’s going to be a very challenging season.
“I think it’s important that all of us be smart with social distancing,” Dr. Jon Brown, a team physician with the Kansas City Chiefs for 22 years, said. “You really need to understand it is important to do what the CDC recommended and try to follow the guidelines as best as possible.”
That sounds like great advice, but is social distancing practical on a playing field?
Dr. Cris Barnthouse, a former Chiefs physician and University of Kansas basketball player, worries about two sports in particular—football and basketball.
“In terms of the number of players involved, and the proximity of the athletes to each other,” he explained.
It’s not just the practice field teams have to worry about. Barnthouse said team meetings and locker room facilities will be a challenge.
Health experts say sports teams must look at the same thing everyone does — risk vs. benefit. Players and teams assess whether they are willing to accept the risks that come with practices, games and meetings in order to have a season.
“The problem is you can be a carrier, an asymptomatic carrier that might potentially spread a very infectious and life-threatening disease,” Browne said. But still, “I think there’s a good chance they’re going to have some form of football. I think they’re going to be testing the players and all the support staff.”
“The whole world would like to see sports resume,” Barnthouse added. “I Just think it’s going to be a challenge to do it and do it by all appropriate medical principles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.