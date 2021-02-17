KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating double homicide that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the police department, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Penway Terrace.
There were three victims, who police found inside a townhome. A male and female victim were declared dead at the scene.
The third victim, a man, has been hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Police have identified a person of interest. They are not looking for any other people in connection with this homicide.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
