KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Weather is disrupting country singer Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert, again.
A concert scheduled for Oct. 3 at a farm in Louisburg was postponed after heavy rains flooded the field and made it too wet for equipment to be unloaded.
I can’t make another “Rain is a Good Thing” joke. @LukeBryanOnline deserves better than that. He’ll be at the Sprint Center tonight after weather forced him to cancel the Farm Tour stop in Louisburg for a second time. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/wBopnRrut2— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) October 30, 2019
The concert was rescheduled for Wednesday. But with rain and snow forecast for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, organizers announced Tuesday that the concert will be moved inside to the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Organizers say all tickets for the Oct. 3 and Oct. 30 event will be honored.
Storm Track 5 meteorologists say a wintry mix of snow and rain is expected throughout the region by Wednesday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for 10 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.
Fans will want to bundle up if they plan to get in line starting at 2 p.m. to try and snag the limited number of floor wristbands at the Oak Street entrance. After those run out, fans will be directed to seats.
All tickets are general admission. Farm Tour parking will not be honored at the Sprint Center. All parking purchased through Big Tickets will be refunded to the original card holder.
“Oh, it would have been so fun out here (in Louisburg),” Victoria Lowman, a Luke Bryan fan said. “We were all really excited that there was something so big coming to a small town."
Lowman lives just down the road and planned to head to Bryan’s first scheduled tour stop in Louisburg on Oct. 3.
“I swear, everybody I knew was planning to go. We had campers lined up here. People were going to stay here with us. I had a cousin in from Australia and he changed his flight to stay three extra weeks to go to the concert. It didn’t happen. He was really bummed,” Lowman said.
When Bryan rescheduled for Wednesday in Louisburg, Lowman was ready for take two but admittedly a little less excited.
“At first we were like oh we will be fine. We aren’t dressing cute. We’ll dress like a snowman. Then as it got closer with snow and freezing rain. I thought they’d cancel completely,” Lowman said.
Many who wanted to see Bryan at the farm instead of the Sprint Center hope he’ll consider a take three in Louisburg.
“Oh yeah. I just wish he’d reschedule for the spring time or summer, not October,” Lowman said.
