KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City NWSL regular season home opener kicked off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Legends Field in Kansas City, KS.
Fans were hoping to see their first win in franchise history following a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dash on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Chicago Red Stars defeated the KC NWSL 0-2.
The team announced Legends Field will be open to full capacity for home matches. Masks are highly encouraged in group settings and required for indoor spaces. “FC Kansas City brought us two NWSL championships, and it was really sad to see them go,” Kansas City Blue Crew Founder Kat McIntyre said. “But I feel like there's a lot more excitement with them coming back.”
Kansas City Blue Crew Leadership Board member Danielle Russell agrees. “There’s a lot of excitement, more so than I've ever seen,” Russell said. “I think that nobody expected what happened to FC Kansas City to happen. So, they know this is a privilege we have this team back. We're going to make sure to support them.’”
The KC NWSL official supporters’ group, the Kansas City Blue Crew, is ready to see their membership grow as the team gets more exposure. “You see them on billboards. You hear them on the radio, and it just feels like this time around it feels different,” McIntyre said. “I hope that it continues to grow and really take off.”
“Having a team here where there is support and they can see you can go grow up and play as a professional on a field where they treat you like athletes that's really cool,” Russell said.
The next home match is June 6th at 1:00PM.
Individual match tickets start at $20. Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 12 regular season home games at KCWoso.com or at the Ticket Central booth on match days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.