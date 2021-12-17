KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Nine chief medical officers from hospitals around the Kansas City metro area joined the University of Kansas Health System coronavirus briefing Friday morning to sound the alarm not just on rising COVID-19 case numbers, but rising hospitalizations.
The recent surge in coronavirus cases has resulted in a shortage of staff and a scant number of available beds in the area.
"That danger is real. It's present. And it's at our doorstep," said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System. "We are in trouble."
Among the nine hospitals represented at the briefing, they reported a total of 487 current active COVID patients and 98 patients in intensive care. The hospital systems represented were:
- University of Kansas Health System
- Advent Health
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- HCA Midwest
- Liberty Hospital
- Lawrence Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital
- University Health (formerly Truman Medical Center)
- Olathe Health
- Kansas City VA
"We're not doing too good," said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director for Infection Control and Prevention at KU Hospital.
Dr. Kim McGowan of HCA said they have 43 patients waiting in the ER, while Dr. Jennifer Watts of Children's Mercy said the hospitals have seen a definitive impact on the pediatric population from COVID.
University Health has seen nine COVID deaths so far this month, while North Kansas City Hospital's number of coronavirus patients has doubled since Dec. 1, their representatives said.
"We are struggling with our staff," said Dr. Elizabeth Long, chief medical officer for Olathe Health. "They are tired. They are overworked. And we continue to ask them to do more and more with these volumes."
"This is a tornado warning for our community," Stites said.
Infusions of monoclonal antibodies have been helpful for patients struggling with COVID, but the rising number of patients has made it more difficult for hospitals to get their hands on that effective treatment, some of the representatives said.
The declining bed capacity also has the potential to affect non-COVID patients.
"When we're out of beds, we're not just out of beds for COVID patients. We're out for strokes and heart attacks," Stites said.
The doctors expressed concern over holiday socialization, along with school districts and local authorities lifting mask mandates for schools.
Mid-America Regional Council updates daily a dashboard of COVID numbers for nearly all of the Kansas City area's hospitals. Their numbers show that COVID hospitalizations hit their recent low in late October, when average daily new hospitalizations in the area fell to around 80. That number is now at 155.
The number of cases hit their recent low around the same time, falling to 265 average daily new cases in very early November. That number is now around 800.
