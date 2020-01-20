Wayside Waifs takes in 39 dogs from Texas hoarding situation

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thirty-nine dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Texas have ended up in Kansas City.
Wayside Waifs welcomed the group of all rat terroirs on Monday. Each are in need of different kinds of medical attention which local vets are happy to take on.
"We truly believe that an animal here in our backyard is just as important as an animal across the country, so when we heard these animals were in desperate need down in Texas. We wanted to do everything we could to help out,” Casey Waugh said.
Once available for adoption, the dogs will be placed on Wayside’s site at www.WaysideWaifs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.