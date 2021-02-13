KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Wayside Waifs is receiving 31 dogs in an emergency transfer from ASPCA coming from Oklahoma.
ASPCA was stopped by the extreme weather conditions while traveling from Oklahoma to Illinois.
They reached out to Wayside Waifs Saturday morning asking to bring the animals to the shelter. They are set to arrive around 11:30 a.m.
Wayside Waifs says they will evaluate the conditions of the dogs including breed, age, and behavior. They will then be spayed/neutered if needed, microchipped, and updated on vaccines so they can be made available for adoption.
