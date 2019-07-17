JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- WaterOne has issued a temporary Boil Advisory for a portion of Leawood and Overland Park Wednesday.
A release from WaterOne said that the affected areas include the neighborhoods east of Roe Avenue to State Line Road, and from 103rd Street to Interstate 435.
If you are an affected customer, WaterOne said that you would have been notified by a NotifyJoCo alert.
The Boil Advisory was issued because of a water main break earlier on Wednesday which caused a brief loss of pressure throughout the section of the water distribution system.
There is no evidence of contamination, but the advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of WaterOne’s very high-water quality standards, the released said.
WaterOne said that the advisory will be lifted as soon as testing is completed, which takes approximately 18 hours. As a precaution, it is recommended that water be boiled for two minutes before consuming until the advisory is lifted.
The advisory only affects drinking water, all other uses are ok.
The Boil Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.
