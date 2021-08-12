JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Rescue crews are currently searching for a possible drowning victim at Longview Lake.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two men went into the water about 9:45 a.m. Thursday from a pontoon boat to assist two children in the water. The children were drifting away from the area near the boat because of winds and a possible current.
One of the men did not resurface. The children had life jackets on and were retrieved from the water.
Kansas City police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene at the Longview Lake Marina.
KCTV5 News has a crew on scene to gather more details. Refresh this page for updates.
