KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Emergency crews were called Sunday morning on a water rescue on the Missouri River near Interstate 435 after a boater found a vehicle in the river and another vehicle on the river's bank.
Police and fire/EMS crews responded at 9:42 a.m. to the water rescue call. They searched both vehicles, but did not find anyone. They are investigating what happened and when it happened, according to Kansas City police.
