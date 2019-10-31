KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Investigators believe a confirmed member of a Romanian organized crime network ripped off a jeweler on the Plaza using the same skillful deception that he’s used before around the country.
The man. Identified as Sebastian Rostas, asked to see a Rolex watch at the Tivol location on the Country Club Plaza. Using distraction, police say he left with a $57,000 watch tucked in his pocket. When he walked into the jeweler with $1,000 to put the watch on layaway, the con had already started.
Retired FBI Agent Michael Tabman said putting down a deposit as a sign of good faith was just a way to get store employees to take their guard off.
Police say Rostas then asked to see the Rolex watch several times while paperwork was being completed. He then distracted the associate and used an envelope as cover as he slid the watch out of its box and into his pocket. Seven days later when he didn’t show up to complete the sale. Employees found the box was empty and called police who reviewed the surveillance.
Police shared surveillance video of the crime with law enforcement agencies around the country. Investigators learned Rostas is a confirmed member of Romanian organized crime labeled the Rostas clan.
The Daily Mail shared this surveillance video of a suspect with the Rostas last name committing the same type of sleight of hand crime to confuse associates to steal jewelry.
An investigation by the paper revealed “how the Rostas family stole from hundreds of British commuters to fund a lavish lifestyle in Romania, where they built five palaces with the proceeds of their massive pickpocketing racket.”
Rostas was accused of another “quick change” crime in Tennessee in 2016. Investigators say the organized crime network he is a part of mainly use distraction-based theft and fraud targeting banks, post offices, supermarkets and jewelers using a mixture of charm, intimidation and miss direction to send hundreds of thousands of dollars to Romania.
“Conmen are good at what they do,” Tabman said. “This is what they do.”
Before coming to Kansas City, police believe that in one week Rostas traveled to at least six different states and was involved in various quick change scams. He has at least six criminal convictions in the UK, and authorities believe he entered the U.S. illegally through Mexico.
According to court records, investigators are still searching for Rostas. It’s unclear if he is still in the metro.
