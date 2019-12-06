ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- A KU student’s decision to donate bone marrow helped save the life of a St. Louis Blues superfan who went on to kiss the Stanley Cup.
Thursday night was an even more meaningful moment for Laila Anderson, as she got to meet her donor face to face for the first time.
KCTV5’s Emily Rittman went to St. Louis for their Be the Match Soiree.
“I just want to say thank you for this second chance at life,” Anderson said. “I don’t know where I’d be tonight without you. Thank you.”
Eleven-year-old Anderson battled an immunodeficiency disease called HLH.
She inspired the city of St. Louis and her boys -- the St. Louis Blues -- as she waited for a match. It was her only chance for a cure.
Meanwhile, in Lawrence, KU pre-med student Kenton Felmlee wanted to be a match. He joined the Be the Match donor registry and then eventually learned the person he saved was Anderson.
“You mean the world to me and I love you,” Felmlee said. “I’m so happy you are okay. That’s all I could ever want. I was okay if you never wanted to meet me, as long as I knew you were okay. I waited six long months to hear that and here you are. You are okay.”
They were already bonded by bone marrow, but on Thursday the one-time strangers made a face to face connection that turned into a hug neither will soon forget. It was a true celebration of the gift of life.
“It was a miracle in my life, and I know that I'm a miracle in hers,” Felmlee said. “I think that by telling our story, we can show that there truly are still miracles in this world.”
“I don’t care what we do, I just want to be with him,” Anderson said. “I don't care if we go to dinner, we go to Disney World . . . I just want to spend time with him,” Anderson said, giving him a hug.
Last year, more than 10,000 patients could not find a much-needed match. It’s possible you could be the cure for someone else. To learn more about Be the Match, click here.
