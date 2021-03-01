OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An Overland Park police officer is retiring after 34 years on the force, and his final call was an emotional one.
"I'm going 10-7 for the last time in 34 years. I love you guys. Be safe," Officer Andy Black said.
"581. thank you for 34 years serving and protecting the citizens of Overland Park. Your PD family wishes you a happy retirement. We love, we will miss you and god speed," the dispatcher replies.
Police Chief Frank Donchez calls him a terrific cop and compassionate human being.
Thank you for your service Officer Black!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.