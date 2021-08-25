The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help with identifying the two suspects in an assault investigation.

The incident took place Monday in Salem East, an unincorporated portion Jackson County. Deputies released Ring security video of two armed men seen pulling guns on a man.

If you can provide any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact Detective Cox at 816-541-8017 extension 72231.

