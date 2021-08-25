INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help with identifying two suspects in an assault investigation.
The incident took place Monday in Salem East, an unincorporated portion Jackson County. Deputies released Ring security video of two armed men seen pulling guns on a man.
If you can provide any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact Detective Cox at 816-541-8017 extension 72231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.