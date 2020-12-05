Titans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) celebrates what he thought was a touchdown on a Tennessee Titans fumble during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, but the play was reversed. The Tennessee Titans won 22-21. 

 Ed Zurga

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Derrick Johnson turned heads in Kansas City as a ferocious pass-rusher for 13 years, but it's his performance in the classroom that led the Chiefs to say "congrats" on Saturday.

Johnson has now graduated from the University of Texas with an education degree in applied learning development, "finishing what I started back in 2001," Johnson tweeted.

In the Tweet, Johnson shared a video of himself and family reacting to his virtual graduation that came across his living room TV.

The Chiefs retweeted Johnson, saying, "Congrats DJ."

Johnson spent 13 seasons in Kansas City, before ending his career in 2018 with the Oakland Raiders.

Watch the video below: 

