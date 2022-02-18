BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- People in two passenger cars suffered minor injuries Friday morning after one of them slid on the snow-covered roads and hit a Bonner Springs police car that was pulled off helping a motorist.
The Bonner Springs Police Department shared video of the incident on its Facebook page "in hopes it will help get our message out."
In the video, the officer is outside of a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The vehicle is behind the officer's car. As the officer walks back toward his car, a vehicle traveling along the roadway slides off to the side, hits the other person's car, spins and then hits the patrol car.
"Our officer was stopped assisting another motorist who had struck our patrol car, when another motorist lost control and slammed into both vehicles, causing major damage and minor injuries," the Facebook post from the police department said. "We will continue to beg you to slow down, leave early and allow extra space."
