JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- COVID-19 cases are trending up in both Kansas and Missouri.
With cold weather forcing people indoors and flu season also on the way area, hospitals are nervous of what could happen if the curve of COVID cases does not flatten.
The state of Kansas is taking a unique approach to monitoring cases in the Kansas City metro.
They’ve partnered with both Johnson and Wyandotte counties to take weekly samples of wastewater from all of their plants. That’s because you start shedding the virus in the form of human waste almost immediately after contracting it, even before any symptoms might show up.
So by tracking waste water, they could detect a surge of COVID cases at least a week before hospitals start to notice it.
“The hypothesis is this: that if another big wave of the virus comes rolling into Kansas, it’s going to roll in from metro KC. So we’re treating the two counties as kind of our gate keepers to keep watch for signs of another big spike,” said Tom Stiles, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Director of Water.
In the spring, the state worked with a dozen communities studying wastewater. The study supported by grants from the Patterson Family Foundation of Kansas City, has grown to 97 counties, including Johnson County.
It works by detecting COVID-19 RNA, similar to DNA, in the water.
Samples can’t tell how many people are shedding the virus into the sewer system, but tracking the levels week by week would be able to detect spike.
“Studies how you can see it in the waste water probably a week ahead of the cases actually being reported,” Stiles said.
The hope is that a one week notice would give time for hospitals to prepare for oncoming wave.
“The number one objective is for them to be able to stay one step ahead of the influx of patients,” Stiles said.
Chief medical officers from Kansas City’s area hospitals have expressed concern for weeks about the upcoming winter/flu seasons.
Truman Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Steele, says people gathering indoors due to the cold and the holidays could be a problem. Add that to the upcoming flu season, and there could be a perfect storm.
“Quite frankly our largest concern, and this is a concern of all the other chief medical officers I’ve spoken with, is to be ability to have the staff to provide the care if we get a big wave of patients,” Steele said.
Dr. Steele said he didn’t know enough about the waste water studies to comment on them.
Waste water surveillance has proven to be effective in other states and countries, not just for COVID-19, but things like opioid use, polio and tuberculosis.
