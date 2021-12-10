KANSAS (KCTV) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole's funeral was held Friday morning at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Later on Friday, the longtime public servant's body will be flown back to his native Kansas.
President Joe Biden and a number of Congressional leaders paid their respects during Dole's funeral, which was livestreamed on KCTV5 and KCTV5.com.
Following a separate afternoon service at the World War II Memorial, Dole's body will be flown back to Kansas, where he will lie in repose---with the public able to view the legendary Kansan's casket---starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Kansas State House in Topeka.
There will also be a memorial service on Saturday at Russell High School. Dole was born in Russell in 1923.
Dole's body lay in state Thursday in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics opened its doors Friday morning for people to gather and view a livestream of the funeral. The institute is a bipartisan group that celebrates civil political discourse, something the former senator stood for throughout his career.
"We know so many people in Kansas wish they could be there and pay their respects," said Leah Hallstrom with the institute. "This is an opportunity for them to pay their respects from this place that means so much to Sen. Dole and feel like they can be there in spirit."
