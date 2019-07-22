JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County is asking the state of Missouri to step in and help fix major problems with property reassessments.
Monday, the Jackson County Legislature passed a resolution asking the state tax mission to determine whether state law was followed during the assessment of tens of thousands of properties. Some home valuations spiked as much as 400%.
“It is kind of embarrassing when you have to have the state come in and look over what you’re doing and see if what you’re doing is wrong,” Theresa Galvin, Chairman of Jackson County Legislature, said.
Galvin continued, “I think the whole assessment, it needs to be looked at again, exactly how it was done. I don’t think it was a physical assessment and I think it needs to be a physical assessment. I spoke to someone this weekend and his went up 318%.”
KCTV5 News told you on Friday, state lawmakers were forming a committee to look into assessment issues in not just Kansas City, but St. Louis as well. A timeline for the state committee investigation has not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.