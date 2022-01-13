WARRENSBURG, KS (KCTV) -- The Warrensburg R-VI School District will be having "an Alternative Method of Instruction" Day on Friday, Jan. 14.
The district says this is due to "the increased number of staffed absences, but cannot cover those positions as needed."
"An Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Day is utilized when meeting in person is not possible, but learning continues via alternate instruction methods," the district said. "The day is counted as a regular in-person day, and students earn attendance by completing assignments given by their teacher(s)."
"We do apologize for this inconvenience and will let you know as soon as possible if an additional AMI day(s) is needed," the district said.
Activities will continue as scheduled, unless otherwise notified.
