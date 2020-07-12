WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night.
Warrensburg officers were called just before 10:45 p.m. to the 100 block of East Hunt Street to investigate a shooting.
While officers were responding, they received another call regarding a shooting victim at Jerry’s One Stop located at 712 South Maguire.
When the officers arrived on Hunt Street, they contacted the apartment resident who told the officers that two males tried to force their way into his apartment. At least one of the males was armed with a gun.
The resident fired shots at the two males and was able to shut his door. The two males then fled the scene.
Officers then located a male shooting victim at Jerry’s One Stop. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was a 23-year-old Warrensburg resident.
Officers followed a blood trail from the apartment to Jerry’s One Stop where the male shooting victim was found. It appears the male fled the apartment scene and collapsed at Jerry’s.
At this time, police believe the deceased male was one of the two individuals who tried to force his way into the apartment. Police also have a gun that one of the suspects left at the apartment scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.