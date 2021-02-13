KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – With wind chills dipping into negative digits, organizations on both sides of the state line are jumping in to help people in need of a warm place to stay.
The Merriam Community Center is now a warming center for those who need it. The center is limited to 25 people and is open during its normal hours of operation.
The warming center at the Sermon Center in Independence will be available through Tuesday, Feb. 16. The city works with multiple nonprofit groups to ensure that those utilizing the emergency warming shelter have overnight accommodations as needed.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Feb. 16, with one exception; it will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
The Unified Government’s Parks & Recreation Department’s community centers are available to everyone as warming centers during extreme weather or power outages.
Community centers are open to homeless persons and anyone else in the community needing a warm shelter Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The community centers and their locations are:
- Armourdale Community Center
- 730 Osage, Kansas City, KS 66105
- Bethany Community Center
- 1120 Central Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
- Eisenhower Recreation Center
- 2901 N. 72nd Street, Kansas City, KS 66109
- Joe E. Amayo Argentine Community Center
- 2810 Metropolitan Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66106
- Beatrice L. Lee Community Center
- 1210 N. 10th Street, Kansas City, KS, 66101
- Patricia Diane Kane Community Center
- 3130 N. 122nd Street, Kansas City, KS 66109
- Kensington Community Center
- 2900 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
