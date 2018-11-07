KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Petrice Herring is wanted on a Jackson County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.
The original offense happened in 1998 in Kansas City and involved sexual misconduct with a 6-year-old girl.
His last known address was near 40th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
He has been known to use the aliases of James Anthony, Russell Bass and Josh Herring.
Herring is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
