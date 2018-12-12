KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Myron Mathis is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for sex offender registration violation.
The original sex offense happened in 1991 in Kansas City and involved the forcible rape of a 22-year-old woman.
His last known address was near 26th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.
Mathis is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
He has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.