BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- A man wanted in a Belton shooting death was taken into custody in Grain Valley on Friday morning, three days after police put out a notice about the murder suspect.

Charles Baldwin, 38, remains in jail on $500,000 bond. The Cass County prosecutor has charged him with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Bell.

Bell was found dead Feb. 12 in a parking lot on Spring Valley Road near Lea Avenue in Belton after police responded to a call of shots fired shortly after midnight. Prosecutors later charged Baldwin in the homicide, with police sending out a notice for the public to keep an eye out for him.

Police have not named a possible motive in the shooting.

