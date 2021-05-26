CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: "The wanted man surrendered without incident and is in custody," the sheriff's office said later on Wednesday. "We’re glad this incident was resolved peacefully."
Previous coverage is below.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is in a standoff with a man wanted on a felony weapons violation warrant.
The standoff is in the area of NE Staley Road and N. Olive.
Deputies are attempting to negotiate with the man.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
