Wanted: Christopher Williams

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man is wanted on a Missouri Conditional Release Warrant for Statutory Sodomy.

27-year-old Christopher Williams is described as a 5’11” male with black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on his right forearm and weighs 190 pounds.

The original offense occurred during 2012 in Jackson County and involved the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Williams’ last known address was near 76th & Wabash in Kansas City, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.

