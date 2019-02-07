Wanted: Christopher Williams

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Christopher Williams is wanted on a Missouri conditional release warrant for statutory sodomy.
The original offense happened in 2012 in Jackson County and involved the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.
His last known address was near 76th Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts is unknown.
He is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
