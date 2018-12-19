Camden Brown

 (CrimeStoppers)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Camden Brown is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for rape of a child.

The original offense happened in 2011 in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 58th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.

