Benedetto Scire

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Benedetto Scire is wanted on a Johnson County, KS, probation violation warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

His original sex offense happened in 2001 in Liberty and involved the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 81st and North Charlotte streets in Kansas City, MO, but his current location is unknown.

He is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO.

