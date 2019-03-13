KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Arvid Hayes is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for exposing another person to HIV infection.
He is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl which happened in 2000 in Kansas City.
His last known address was in Independence, but his current location is unknown.
Hayes has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
