KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) -- Those who hate grocery shopping now have the option of kicking back and relaxing while the groceries come to them via Walmart.
In June, Walmart announced plans to launch its InHome Delivery service this fall. The service is designed to give time back to families by delivering fresh groceries and everyday essentials directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators – even when they’re not home.
And on Tuesday, Kansas City will be among the first to begin rolling out this new service.
“What if we put their groceries away inside their kitchens or garages?” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart. “Imagine keeping homes in stock like we do stores.”
Kansas City is one of three locations across the country launching InHome Delivery. The service is also beginning to roll out in Pittsburgh and Vero Beach. In total, more than one million Walmart customers will have the option for InHome Delivery beginning Tuesday.
“We’ll learn and scale from there,” McMillon said.
Walmart already offers grocery pickup and delivery. The company is on track to offer pickup at 3,100 stores and regular grocery delivery to 1,600 stores by the end of the year, said Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart eCommerce.
How it Works:
- Visit InHome.Walmart.com to see if your address is eligible.
- Choose either the garage or kitchen as your delivery area. It’s $49.95 for the corresponding smart lock device. Free professional installation is included.
- Schedule your lock installation date from a list of options.
- Once the lock is installed, the customer will receive unlimited monthly deliveries for the introductory price of $19.95 per month.
The first month is free and customers can cancel or pause at any time.
All deliveries are handled by specially trained Walmart associates. When it’s time for delivery, associates use a one-time access code to unlock a customer’s door or garage through their InHome app, which pairs with the smart entry technology. A camera, worn on the associates’ vest, will livestream the delivery in real-time straight to a customer’s phone. If the camera doesn’t turn on, the door won’t unlock.
Lore said the associates will go through “an extensive training program which prepares them to enter customers’ homes with the same care and respect with which they would treat a friend’s or family’s home.”
