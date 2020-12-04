KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Walmart is holding their first "Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show" at the Kansas City Speedway on Friday.
This is the first stop for the cross-country tour.
The show is already sold out, but you can watch a live-streamed event on Saturday on Walmart's Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels. That will start at 6:40 p.m. CT.
The “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” is a free and contactless experience that brings holiday songs to life like never before.
Thanks to nearly 1,000 Intel drones launched into the night’s sky, the light show creates three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters, like snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and holiday presents, choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites, from Frosty the Snowman by Bing Crosby to Run Run Rudolph by Kelly Clarkson.
“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said. “From our summer movie drive-in to our Fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.”
Eight communities across the country will be able to experience the modern light show live when it flies through their town.
The event promises a fun and safe family night out complete with pre-show entertainment, including music from local DJs and a short holiday special, DreamWorks Trolls Holiday, before the drones take flight. From Dec. 4-20, the “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” will visit:
• Fri., Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway
• Sat., Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl
• Wed., Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
• Thurs., Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion
• Sun., Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway
• Wed., Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds
• Fri., Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena
• Sun., Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In
Families can visit www.WalmartDroneShow.com to reserve free tickets to watch the show from the safety of their own car or a designated viewing area right next to their car. When confirmed, families will receive an email with a QR code, which will grant their vehicle entry on the day of the event. Tickets are available while supplies last.
