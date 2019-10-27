KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Walgreens has told employees big changes are coming as they prepare to shut down their healthcare clinics.
KCTV5’s investigative team learned about this after a tip was sent in and Walgreens has now admitted it’s true.
We first learned about the decision when a viewer shared a company email. It was a follow up to nurse practitioners that severance packages will be available.
The email was clearly a follow up to verbal conversations that took place earlier in the week.
“Effective as of December 31, Walgreens will be exiting the business of company-managed Walgreens Healthcare Clinics. Moving forward, the clinics will either be permanently closed, transition to be owned and operated by Health System Partners or the space will be repurposed with new health services and health delivery options.”
There are 17 clinics in the Kansas City metro area. The clinics currently offer basic healthcare. Patients can get sports physicals, vaccinations, and treatment for common illnesses like the flu and diarrhea.
The email doesn't spell out why the clinics are closing, but it does reiterate to employees that it was part of difficult business decisions to improve their overall operating efficiency.
We reached out to Walgreens based on the email released to us. Late this afternoon the company sent this response:
“Yes, we can confirm for you that we are closing our company-managed Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in Kansas City by December 31 of this year. All impacted individuals have been informed as of October 24, 2019 and we will support them through this process.”
