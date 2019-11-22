KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After basements flooded in the neighborhood of Waldo back in May, the city has added needed infrastructure to the area over the last six months.
Despite that, some homeowners still haven’t settled their property claims.
Most homeowners in Waldo have gotten money from the city for damage to their homes caused by the old city water main. Now, six months after a massive flood, there’s a new system in the ground. But, at surface level, there are still problems to address.
A basement full of water is a common sight for people at 83rd and Jarboe.
“Almost sick to my stomach,” said homeowner Jessica Johnson. “How is it going to be? How deep is it going to get?”
“It’s trying every ounce of patience that I have,” Jill Thomas said.
Since both homeowners walked down their basement steps to find inches of water back in late April, they’ve been back and forth with the city.
“It been very frustrating,” Johnson said. “I’m getting stonewalled. I don’t get called back. I don’t get responses to emails in a timely fashion. They’re kind of putting me in a bad spot.”
Johnson gave the city a letter from an insurance property adjuster. The adjuster says it’s clear the city needs to replace her furnace. Meanwhile, the city said cleaning her ducts will do the trick.
“They don’t seem to care and it’s just really disheartening as a first-time home buyer in this city,” she said.
Thomas says she needs a new freezer because hers sat in raw sewage. The city said it will replace the broken parts.
“Common sense evades whoever I’m talking to at the city with the legal department,” she said.
KCTV5 News reached out to the city about the problems these two homeowners are having. The city said it does not comment on individual cases but would speak about the claims process.
“The wheels of bureaucracy can grind a little bit, so we do ask people to be patient because we’re trying to work with you,” said Rod Richardson, who works in communications for the city.
Johnson has gotten creative in her basement. “I just stand up here on the pallets,” she said.
Thomas moved her family of seven over by three streets. “I said, ‘When we move we’re going to move to the top of a hill,’” she said.
It’s been six months since the last time both homeowners’ basements flooded. Kansas City water replaced a water main down the street and both women say things have gotten better.
However, the rain still keeps them up at night.
“So much anxiety,” Johnson said. “I’m just filled with dread when I wake up and hear it. I don’t know what to expect in the basement and it’s just hard to even go back to sleep.”
After KCTV5 reached out to the city, Thomas got an email from the attorney dealing with her case. He said she’d have a new offer on Friday. She hasn’t seen that offer yet.
