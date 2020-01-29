KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One driver who is tired of dodging potholes is using a new tactic to raise awareness.

“These really aren't potholes. These are craters that cause tremendous damage to our vehicles and put our safety at risk,” said Frank Sereno who is frustrated with road conditions.

Sereno rides motorcycles and potholes can be very dangerous for riders.

“So potholes aren't necessarily a inconvenience, they are a potential dangerous and deadly situation for me. I've been trying for years to get the city to recognize this and they just ignore me,” Sereno said.

Sereno, or as his friends call him “Captain Pothole” and the “Creative Agitator,” says he reported the pothole Tuesday, but on Wednesday it, “Is completely degraded.”

If Sereno looks familiar, it might be because KCTV5 News introduced you to him, when it was much sunnier, in June. Back then, he threw a birthday party for a three-month-old pothole.

“That's why I do what I do. I'm trying to catch their ear to say look, we have a problem here in Waldo. The streets are in horrendous shape. It's an embarrassment, but it's also really dangerous. We need them to repave our Waldo roads,” Sereno said.

KCTV5 News drove the roads Sereno is concerned about and asked Mayor Pro Tem Kevin McManus and Councilwoman Andrea Bough to talk with us about the petition Sereno started that has more than 450 signatures. Both directed us to written statements that said the area is on their radar and their long-term goal is to conduct a complete resurfacing.

KCTV5 News also reached out to Mayor Quinton Lucas who is out of town in D.C. He said he has been working closely with the city manager and Public Works Department to mitigate this issue.

“We've had enough excuses, it's time for action. We need a definitive plan. We need to see the roads repaved,” Sereno said.

A spokesperson for Kansas City Public Works says they will continue to patch potholes until warmer weather allows them to start more permanent solutions near 75th and Wornall Road.

“We are hoping to coordinate resurfacing with the water main replacement as well as the Wornall Road project. Hoping to coordinate that sometime later this year,” spokesperson for Kansas City Public Works Maggie Green said.

If you need to report potholes in Kansas City, Missouri here is a link to do so: https://www.kcmo.gov/i-want-to/report-a-pothole