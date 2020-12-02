Waddell & Reed

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Waddell & Reed Financial has entered into a merger agreement with Macquarie Asset Management.

The merger is valued at $1.7 billion, a news release says.

Macquarie will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Waddell & Reed for $25.00 per share. The deal would close in the middle of 2021 pending approval.

“Over the past few years, we have been focused on leveraging our strong heritage as the foundation for transforming our firm into a more diversified and growth-oriented financial services enterprise. The long-term partnership between Macquarie and LPL as part of this transaction accelerates that transformation and ultimately will benefit our clients and independent financial advisors while delivering significant value to our stockholders," Philip J. Sanders, Chief Executive Officer of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., said in a statement.

Macquarie Asset Management is based in Australia.

There's no word yet on how this deal could impact the downtown project in Kansas City. 

