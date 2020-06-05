KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At the rally, two phrases could be heard being repeated over and over in Spanish: “Estamos juntos,” which means “We’re in this together,” and “Tu lucha es mi lucha,” which means “Your fight is my fight.”

Voz KC (which translates out to Voices KC) is a Latinx group standing in solidarity with their black brothers and sisters.

They organized a group of more than 100 people in 72 hours. The group met at Jarboe Park and then took the 1-mile walk to City Hall.

When they arrived, they joined the Black Lives Matter crowd in asking for funding and implementation of body cams, a citizens review board, and local control of the KCPD.

“This is unity in this moment for an issue that exclusively affects them in a different way then it affects us,” said Manny Abarca, an organizer with Voz KC. “We have our problems with policing and we will address those at the right time, but today it’s about Black Lives Matter.”

“Half of my family is black and I’m always worried about them and it’s not fair,” said Protestor Dalia Musseo. “I want them to be safe.”

KCTV5’s Kaci Jones asked, “What would you like to see done differently in this country?”

Ava Bennett said, “Black lives being treated right.” She’s only 9-years-old.

“How does it make you feel to hear your 9 year old say that?” Jones asked Jae Edgar Bennett.

“We’ve been talking about it for days and it’s sadness that we still have to go through this and I’m proud that she understands it and I’m able to share it with her,” Jae said.

Voz KC is a newly formed group but they hope to keep this advocacy going.

They said they are proud to stand with their black brothers and sisters the same way that black people spoke up in the immigration fight.